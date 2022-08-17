LAWRENCE (KTMJ) – The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro event on August 19-20 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Crystal Cowan and her horse Bob stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to tell us about the event.

KSNT 27 News morning anchor Tiffany Littler interviewed Bob the horse. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

The animals are available for adoption and the Bureau of Land Management is offering qualified adopters up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal.

To qualify to adopt, you have to be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse. Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water, and shelter.

A six-foot corral fence is required for adult horses; five feet for yearlings; and four-and-a-half feet for burros. All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors.

The two-day event, featuring 120 wild horses and burros, begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. Adoptions will be held from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

For more information, call (866) 468-7826 or visit their website here.