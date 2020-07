TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The events industry is opening up, while coronavirus cases rise across the area. Although some events, like the Topeka Zoo's "Brew at the Zoo" fundraiser have been cancelled recently, others are being allowed to move forward.

The Stormont Vail Events Center has three large events scheduled for this weekend. The Shawnee County 4-H Horse Show and RK Shows Gun Show is scheduled for July 18 and 19. Ladies Day Out is also scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 18.