TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – Schwem and ATM give an inside look into the PAKMAS event on December 22nd.

You can find more information on PAKMAS by watching the interview above or by going to Facebook. The Legendary Boobie Trap Bar can be found at 1417 SW Sixth Street in Topeka. The show begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.