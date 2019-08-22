Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Humid weather sticking around as we approach the weekend
Top Stories
Lawrence PD tweets advice to incoming freshmen
Topeka mother arrested, child placed in police custody after drugs found at home
Court: Attorney can’t claim immunity in Kansas man’s wrongful conviction
Hale Library on K-State Campus set to open
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Top Stories
Hendricks, Cubs edge Giants 1-0 for 5th straight win
Top Stories
Mississippi State names Tommy Stevens its starting QB
Trump awarding Medal of Freedom to NBA star Bob Cousy
Holt, Red Sox top Royals 5-4 in 10th to cap suspended game
Patriots safety Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Cute Pet: Huck
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
by:
Erin La Row
Posted:
Aug 22, 2019 / 08:32 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 22, 2019 / 08:32 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Lawrence PD tweets advice to incoming freshmen
Topeka mother arrested, child placed in police custody after drugs found at home
Court: Attorney can’t claim immunity in Kansas man’s wrongful conviction
Thousands expected for India Fest 2019 Sunday
4-D experience coming to new Topeka movie theater