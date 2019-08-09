Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Hot & Humid weekend
Top Stories
Topeka Fire Department rescues puppy from house fire
Retired MLB player, Topeka BGC bringing more sports to Topeka kids
National Night Out holds Kick Off Party at HyVee
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters sample Bourbon at The Dillon House
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Indians try for 1st place, Sanchez amps Astros
Top Stories
USA Basketball plays first scrimmage in advance of World Cup
Indians beat Twins 6-2, pull even for Central Division lead
Mets rally for 4 in 9th, rock Nats 7-6 for 7th win in row
Gardner tossed, streak ends at 9 as Yankees lose 8-2 to Jays
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Cute Pets: Beckett
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
by:
Erin La Row
Posted:
Aug 9, 2019 / 08:34 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 9, 2019 / 08:34 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Topeka Fire Department rescues puppy from house fire
National Night Out holds Kick Off Party at HyVee
K-State football media day shines a light on the new energy for the ‘Cats under Klieman
Armed man at Walmart says he was testing right to bear arms
Solar power users celebrate KCC ruling