Pet Advice: Boarding your pet

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While you’re getting your holiday plans in order, you may be considering whether or not to board your pet.

Dr. Travis Gratton with University Veterinary Care Center joined us to give some advice on the things you need to know before boarding your furry loved one.

Situations to consider boarding pets this holiday season:

If you are still planning to travel for the holidays

You may have to provide care for somebody else that is sick

Planning ahead if you become ill and symptoms are worsening and you don’t have someone to care for your pet.

Things to consider ahead of time: