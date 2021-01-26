Pet Advice: Curbside veterinary care visits

University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — In this week’s Pet Advice, Dr. Travis Gratton with University Veterinary Care Center explains why people may be leaning toward a curbside veterinary care visit, as opposed to a normal office visit.

Dr. Gratton said the coronavirus pandemic has caused staffing shortages or even closures that can compromise patient care. He said drop-off appointments may be the quickest way to get a pet seen.

Things to consider before you’re appointment:

Make sure the pet is secure in a suitable carrier/crate or tight-fitting harness or collar. Clinics may use their own slip lead to prevent dogs from ducking out of collars.

Cats birds, and should be secured in carriers.

Write out a list of concerns, problems/symptoms and when they started and how they have progressed.

Good communication practices: