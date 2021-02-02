Pet Advice: Why your pets need dental care

University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – In this week’s Pet Advice segment, Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center discusses why pets need dental care.
What pets need dental care?
- All, but some more than others.
- By 3 years of age, most pets have some degree of dental disease.
- Some breeds are predisposed
Why is dental care important to overall health?
- Oral comfort
- Calcified bacteria/chronic infection
Why would a vet recommend a dental procedure under anesthesia/why can’t they be done on an awake animal?
- The need to remove tartar while safely protecting airways.
- The opportunity to x-ray teeth and gain an understanding of underlying periodontal disease.
- Remove diseased teeth.
- Makes a clean slate for at-home care.
What can be done at home?
- Brushing is ideal.
- Pet toothpaste or water for mechanical removal of plaque.
- Dental treats under supervision, no bones or antlers.
- Water additives