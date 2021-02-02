Pet Advice: Why your pets need dental care

FOX 43 News Pet Advice

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – In this week’s Pet Advice segment, Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center discusses why pets need dental care.

What pets need dental care?

  • All, but some more than others.
  • By 3 years of age, most pets have some degree of dental disease.
  • Some breeds are predisposed

Why is dental care important to overall health?

  • Oral comfort
  • Calcified bacteria/chronic infection
Video from University Veterinary Care Center

Why would a vet recommend a dental procedure under anesthesia/why can’t they be done on an awake animal?

  • The need to remove tartar while safely protecting airways.
  • The opportunity to x-ray teeth and gain an understanding of underlying periodontal disease.
  • Remove diseased teeth.
  • Makes a clean slate for at-home care.

What can be done at home? 

  • Brushing is ideal.
  • Pet toothpaste or water for mechanical removal of plaque.
  • Dental treats under supervision, no bones or antlers.
  • Water additives

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories