Pet Advice: Why your pets need dental care

University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – In this week’s Pet Advice segment, Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center discusses why pets need dental care.

What pets need dental care?

All, but some more than others.

By 3 years of age, most pets have some degree of dental disease.

Some breeds are predisposed

Why is dental care important to overall health?

Oral comfort

Calcified bacteria/chronic infection

Video from University Veterinary Care Center

Why would a vet recommend a dental procedure under anesthesia/why can’t they be done on an awake animal?

The need to remove tartar while safely protecting airways.

The opportunity to x-ray teeth and gain an understanding of underlying periodontal disease.

Remove diseased teeth.

Makes a clean slate for at-home care.

What can be done at home?