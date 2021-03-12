TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The elementary school years go by fast and they’re full of growth for children. Family Service & Guidance Center is helping families navigate this exciting, but fast-moving time with its upcoming free presentation “A Parent’s Survival Guide: The Elementary School Years” — the March installment of the Real-World Parenting Conversations series.
Sarah Bubna, FSGC school-based case manager, talked with FOX 43’s Becky Taylor about the virtual event. She’ll lead the discussion and offer tips for handling parenting challenges unique to this age group, including supporting mental and emotional growth, common mental health and behavior challenges, supporting kids during the pandemic, and more. Families are also encouraged to submit questions.
The presentation is Thursday, March 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. It’s free, but you must pre-register. Once registered, you’ll receive a link to the presentation in your email no later than 5 p.m. on March 18.
Free FSGC workshop to help families navigate elementary school years
