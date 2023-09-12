TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – In the latest edition of TK Business Magazine, local business owners are sharing how they turned their passion for creating into a business.

Valerie Williams, Marketing Director for the bi-monthly publication aimed at promoting Topeka’s business scene, spoke about the September issue on FOX 43 AM Live.

“With all of the businesses, we really wanted to highlight… in a world that’s very technology driven… there’s still such passion behind artisan makers…,” Williams said.

Inspire & Company Candles is one of the businesses featured in this issue’s “Crafting Entrepreneurship” section. Owner Ebony White’s inspiration for the business stemmed from health issues, according to Williams.

“With Ebony… hers is a story based on her own experience with some health issues… asthma that she struggled with… and just her love and passion for candles,” Williams said. “They give her a sense of calm and relaxation and she wanted to use her positivity… and her craft…to put that out there in the world and share it with others.”

Melinda Williamson, founder of Morning Light Kombucha, was also inspired by health-related issues, according to Williams.

“She stumbled upon an autoimmune disease… and was having some health issues of her own… kombucha is great for gut health, so she started experimenting…and now [she] offers, I think, over 70 different varieties of kombucha with her store,” Williams said.

The Lumber Woman and Co. is another business featured in this month’s issue. It’s owned by self-proclaimed “Lumber Woman” Tina Klassen.

Williams said Klassen was originally inspired by a shop teacher from a class she took in high school. Then, later in life, an unexpected incident reignited her passion for woodworking.

According to the company’s website, which features an array of crafted wood pieces, the idea for the business started when Klassen’s tree fell down, after a storm on her property. She had someone mill the tree into slabs for a treehouse that her kids could enjoy, which opened her eyes to the “endless possibilities” that trees have.

“It was brought to her attention that that lumber was very valuable and profitable… so, she decided to hone her craft from many years ago…and it’s taken off since then,” Williams said.

Owners of Topeka staple Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese are also opening up about their entrepreneurship journey. The business features an assortment of hand-smoked cheeses, such as pepper jack, cheddar, and mozzarella.

Quint and Stacy Cook started the business nearly six years ago.

“I can remember driving out to Quint and Stacy’s house… back when they [operated] out of their house and just attended fairs…” Williams said.

“They have had a fantastic following… and its been great to see their retail business… their food truck… and now they’re experimenting with some new products as well, so they’ve had some great success,” she continued.

To read Quint and Stacy’s full story, along with other business owners, you can check out the September edition of TK Business Magazine.