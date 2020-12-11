From their woodworking shop couple creates gifts and memories

This December, FOX 43 AM Live is featuring local small businesses with fun and unique gift ideas. If you have a business you’d like to have featured, email erin.larow@ksnt.com.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — A wood bench he made for his son in 1974 was the start of something special for Alan Kreifels of Scranton — a love for creating special memories for others through woodworking.

Today, it’s how he spends his retirement.

Alan, and his wife, Linda, own Sawdust Therapy Family.

From their shop they create unique and custom gifts, from signs to 3-D wood engraving to light-up acrylic pieces.



Alan said it is all about the smiles he sees when he gives someone their order.

And the business has taken off.

They have customers across the country and many repeat customers.

For some families, they make a new ornament each year.

Another popular gift: Mexican Train Dominoes.

The Kreifels say they want to help you design something special to tell your family’s story.



Visit Sawdust Therapy Family‘s Facebook page for a gallery of gifts they’ve made or reach out to them for something custom.

Each piece is made with care, so don’t delay if you want something special in time for Christmas.