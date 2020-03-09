FSGC offers free workshop, “Helping Your Child Conquer Anxiety”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Family Service & Guidance Center is kicking off its 2020 Real World Parenting Series with a workshop on Thursday, March 12 called “Helping Your Child Conquer Anxiety.” The workshop is from 6:30-8 p.m. at FSGC, 327 S.W. Frazier.

Travis Freed, with FSGC, teaches the workshop and says parents and caregivers should leave feeling better equipped to help their children understand and manage their anxiety. The workshop is free, but participants are asked to preregister at FSGCTopeka.com/parenting.