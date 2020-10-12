NuSound Hearing & Tinnitus Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The holidays are just around the corner and now is the perfect time to save and give your family the best gift — your ability to hear and participate in family gatherings. NuSound Hearing & Tinnitus Center can help. NuSound is currently discounting all 2020 hearing and tinnitus devices, with some starting as low as $750.
Belinda Gonzales, owner of NuSound, talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about the special discount and how technology is improving the way hearing loss is treated with technology using rechargeable and Bluetooth features.
NuSound serves northeast Kansas with locations in Topeka, Holton and Wamego.
Give the gift of hearing with NuSound Hearing & Tinnitus Center
NuSound Hearing & Tinnitus Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.