God’s Storehouse helps local families during pandemic while growing its team

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — God’s Storehouse has been serving the Topeka area for more than a decade. The nonprofit thrift store closed for 45 days during the start of the pandemic, but has since reopened and is now looking to hire 8-10 full-time employees, including clothing sorters, merchandisers, baristas for its coffee shop and local truck drivers. Michael Kloos, general manager, says they hope to hire employees from other small businesses that have decided to close.

“It has been difficult to see local small businesses closing their doors indefinitely,” Kloos said. “We have to figure out a way we can offer lasting help.”

And they’re doing just that. God’s Storehouse continues to help people and families in need by providing clothing and house supplies at no cost.