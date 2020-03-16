“Godspell” comes to the stage at Wamego’s Columbian Theatre

The musical Godspell is coming to life on stage at Wamego’s Columbian Theatre. The show is set to run March 27-29 and April 3-5. In light of coronavirus concerns, director Mike McCarty says changes have been made to the production to remove audience interaction and they’ve eliminated the traditional cast meet-and-greet at the end of the show. The theatre has also implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices throughout the venue.

Godspell is a timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and loved based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew. The show mixes humor and storytelling with music and dancing to tell the story of Jesus’ life.

For more information or to get tickets, visit Columbiantheatre.com.