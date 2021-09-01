Great Topeka Duck Race is on in Topeka, benefiting children’s charities

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The 26th Annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race is on and will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at Lake Shawnee just south of the swim beach.

Ducks can still be adopted for $5 with proceeds benefiting a number of charities in Shawnee County including Capper Foundation, Children’s Miracle Network, The Villages, The Marian Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Head Start Programs, LULAC and East Topeka Sr. Center, Safe Streets, KVC, LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, Ronald McDonald House, TARC, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Topeka Serving Shawnee County, Boys & Girls Clubs, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, hearing health missions, and other worthy causes.

Ducks are given a number when you “adopt” them, if the winning ducks have your number you are a winner.

According to the organizers about $900,000 has been donated to Topeka charities and many others, from the Great Topeka Duck Race proceeds since 1996