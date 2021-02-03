Greater Manhattan Community Foundation provides vital community support during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita Chiefs fan is smiling big and counting his blessings as he prepares for a trip to Super Bowl LV.

"I am real excited for this year. I want to do the back-to-back. This is going to be a classic," said Lyle Randa. "You are looking at Mahomes and Brady, one of the greatest of all times, possibly one of the next greatest of all times."