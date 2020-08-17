Greater Manhattan Community Foundation’s Covid-19 Recovery Fund has pumped more than $103,000 into community

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is helping those in greatest need during the pandemic with its Covid-19 Recovery Fund. The fund was created as a response to the pandemic as many non-profits and public agencies are facing financial challenges.

Vern Henricks, CEO, recently spoke to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about how the fund has provided support to agencies in need. More than $147,600 has been raised so far and Henricks says they’re still accepting donations. So far, the fund has pumped more than $103,000 into the community. The grants provided to local agencies assist with the most basic human needs, including buying supplies, providing emergency shelter, healthcare needs and help with paying bills.



Donate online to the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Fund:

Mail a check noting 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Fund in the memo line to:

GMCF

P.O. Box 1127

Manhattan, KS 66505





