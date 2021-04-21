Happening April 22: Manhattan’s Grow Green Match Day hopes to grow community support for area non-profits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Watch your donation dollars grow during the 9th annual Grow Green Match Day on Thursday, April 22. On this day, donations made through the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation to 70 participating non-profit endowed funds will receive a 50 percent match.



“Anyone that makes a gift of $25-$1,000 to one of the participating charitable causes will have their gift matched 50 cents on the dollar,” said Vern Henricks, president and CEO of the GMCF. “The donor’s gift goes to a spendable portion for the charity and the 50 cents on the dollar goes an endowment that they started with the foundation to help them for future expenses as well.”



Last year GMCF raised $1.2 million on the Grow Green Match Day — a large jump from the $140,000 raised on the first match day event 9 years ago. This year, they are hoping to make or exceed last year’s amount.



“Collectively, we’ve raised nearly $5 million on this match day for charitable causes,” Henricks said.



Make your donation online or by mail.



Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Online gifts can be made between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. on April 22



Checks should be mailed to: GMCF

P.O. Box 1127

Manhattan, KS 66505-1127



Submit one check for the entire donation amount — not a separate check for each organization you are giving to. Mailing should be postmarked on or before 4/22/21. A donation form to print and include with your mailed check donation is available online.