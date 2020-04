MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The City of Manhattan is funding emergency loans for businesses as federal programs are running out of money. The Manhattan City Commission approved $500,000 for the Manhattan Business Emergency Relief program on April 1.

The program has given loans to nearly 50 businesses in the Manhattan area. These are loans up to $5,000 and the businesses range from small shops like The Dusty Bookshelf to larger businesses like the Hilton Garden Inn and Manhattan Conference Center.