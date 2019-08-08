Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
To give or not to give, Kim has the answers
Top Stories
Topeka kids ‘Read & Ride’ despite rain concerns
KU Football prepares for the new season
Plug and Play plugs into Topeka as new vet, ag tech startup accelerator
Junction City gator bust also yields heroin, cocaine, guns
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Top Stories
Low scoring at Liberty National, just not for Tiger Woods
Top Stories
AP source: Chiefs add CB Mo Claiborne on 1-year deal
Nadal, Federer joining Djokovic on ATP leadership board
Merritt ties course record for early lead at Northern Trust
KU Football prepares for the new season
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Heritage Bank, Valeo Behavioral Health partner with artists to bring mental health awareness
FOX 43 News
by:
Erin La Row
Posted:
Aug 8, 2019 / 07:50 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 8, 2019 / 07:50 AM CDT
Trending Stories
14-year-old boy shot to death in Olathe
KU Football prepares for the new season
Man cooking in Walmart lot sets van on fire, killing girl
‘Green shirt guy’ goes viral for laughing at Trump supporters
Plug and Play plugs into Topeka as new vet, ag tech startup accelerator