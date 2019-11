TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A decades long Topeka tradition needs help this week. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been serving people in the Capital City for more than 50 years. The dinner is in need of volunteers and donations.

This year the dinner is in need of: yams, dressing, green beans and canned cranberry sauce. Donations can be dropped off at any Topeka fire stations until Monday, November 25. They will then be accepted at Ag Hall until the dinner on Thanksgiving Day.