TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – Zach Ahrens, President and CEO of the Capper Foundation, and Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the importance of ABLE accounts for Kansans with disabilities.

These accounts allow individuals with disabilities to save their hard-earned money without having to worry about losing eligibility to federal benefits like SSI and Medicaid.

To learn more about what an ABLE account is and why it is important, watch the full interview above.

If you would like to apply for one, click here to find out everything you need to do.