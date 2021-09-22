Sunflower Association of REALTORS is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — A perfect storm has lead to a housing shortage across the country. Linda Briden, CEO of Sunflower Association of REALTORS®, Inc. sat down with FOX 43 AM Live’s Erin La Row to talk about the local housing market and how a realtor can help make buying your next house a better experience. She explains the difference between a licensed agent and a REALTOR®.
How using a local REALTOR® can help make your experience better during this seller’s market
