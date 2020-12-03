Hy-Vee brings back popular crab promotion in time for holiday dinners

Hy-Vee is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Hy-Vee’s crab promotion is back for its 8th year and runs through December.

Seafood manager, Ken Sanford, said it is the perfect time to enjoy a crab dinner for the holidays and stock your freezer.



Hy-Vee only promotes Alaska Crab. Sanford said Alaska seafood is wild and pure, and Alaska has pioneered the standard for sustainable — which mirrors Hy-Vee’s Responsible Choice program.



Sanford says Hy-Vee sells seafood that’s not only safe for consumption, but is harvested or raised in a manner so that future generations can enjoy it as well. He says 100 percent of Hy-Vee’s seafood items are “Responsible Sourced.”



Stop by Hy-Vee and let Ken or any of the other seafood department employees help you pick between delicious Wild Alaska King, Alaska Snow Crab or Red King Crab.