Hy-Vee brings back popular crab promotion in time for holiday dinners

Hy-Vee is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Hy-Vee’s crab promotion is back for its 8th year and runs through December.

Seafood manager, Ken Sanford, said it is the perfect time to enjoy a crab dinner for the holidays and stock your freezer.

Hy-Vee only promotes Alaska Crab. Sanford said Alaska seafood is wild and pure, and Alaska has pioneered the standard for sustainable — which mirrors Hy-Vee’s Responsible Choice program.


Sanford says Hy-Vee sells seafood that’s not only safe for consumption, but is harvested or raised in a manner so that future generations can enjoy it as well. He says 100 percent of Hy-Vee’s seafood items are “Responsible Sourced.”

Stop by Hy-Vee and let Ken or any of the other seafood department employees help you pick between delicious Wild Alaska King, Alaska Snow Crab or Red King Crab.

