Hy-Vee is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA (KTMJ) — Hy-Vee is making sure kids are equipped to make smart food decisions and whip up delicious recipes during culinary camp at Manhattan’s Hy-Vee and upcoming fall classes. To learn more about the classes or services provided by Hy-Vee’s dietitians visit Hy-Vee.com.
Hy-Vee gives kids a taste of cooking, planning meals through culinary camp, classes
