Hy-Vee is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Hy-Vee is kicking off its 9th annual crab and seafood sale.

Ken Sanford, seafood manager at Topeka’s Hy-Vee, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to show off the different top-quality crab that will be available during the sale.