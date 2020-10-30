Hy-Vee offers free comparison reports to make Medicare enrollment easier

Hy-Vee is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — From flu shots to Medicare Part D enrollment, it’s a busy time for your health and Hy-Vee wants to help you stay on track.
To save time, Hy-Vee is offering online vaccine consent forms and touchless options for accessing your medicine, whether it’s through pharmacy drive-thru or prescriptions by mail.
Rick Awbrey, pharmacy manager at Manhattan’s Hy-Vee, said now is a great time to get your flu shot.
Hy-Vee also has the vaccine indicated for people ages 65 and older.
Medicare Part D enrollment runs Oct. 15-Dec. 7.
Awbrey says this is often a challenging and confusing decision for people.
The pharmacy manager said Hy-Vee can provide free comparisons to help you make an informed decision.
Simply stop by or call your local Hy-Vee to set up an appointment.