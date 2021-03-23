Hy-Vee vaccinations available by appointment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Rick Awbrey, Pharmacy Manager with Manhattan’s HY-VEE discussed with FOX 43 News the latest with COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It’s super exciting that pharmacies have become an outlet to get a quick and easy vaccine,” Awbrey said.

As Topeka moves into Phases 3 & 4 the grocery store chain expects to get more vaccines and make those available to the public.

On March 22, 2021, Shawnee County began concentrating on persons 16-64 with medical conditions that would “increase the severity of COVID-19.”

By Monday, April 12, Shawnee County will expand vaccination to critical workers who are unable to work remotely.

When asked whether one vaccine is better than another, Awbrey said the most important thing is to get those vaccines into arms as fast as possible.

Hy-Vee is taking appointments for vaccines and encourages the public to use the web portal on its website.

Hy-Vee pharmacies continue to test for coronavirus, as well as offer anti-body tests.





