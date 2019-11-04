Hy-Vee wants to help take the stress out of holiday meal planning.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Bat-kind is in need of a good publicist. Despite their many accomplishments Topeka Zookeeper Joe Maloney says bats do not get the recognition they deserve.

"They're just fascinating creatures. They're the only mammal that can fly so that's a pretty good stat to have under your belt," said Maloney. "They are also responsible for seed dispersal and pollination of hundreds of species of fruiting plants around southeast Asia where they're from."