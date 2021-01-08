Hy-Vee’s Healthy Habits virtual menu-planning program aimed to kick-start your healthy new year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Hy-Vee wants to help you start the new year with a renewed focus on your health.

It recently launched its new Healthy Habits program — a virtual menu-planning program that provides four weeks of planned menus for your calorie level, convenient shopping lists (soon to be integrated with Hy-Vee Aisles Online), easy dietitian-created recipes and one initial virtual consultation with a Hy-Vee dietitian with three follow-ups to customize.

“It’s very doable and attainable, for anybody because of how simple the whole process is,” said Kristi Sanders, dietitian with Manhattan’s Hy-Vee. “And the best part is, you get to work weekly with a dietitian so you’ll be meeting on a weekly basis for four weeks to be able to trouble shoot and customize so that everything goes smoothly and you get the new year started off right.”

The four-week Healthy Habits program is $99.

If you register for Hy-Vee’s Perk Plus program membership in January, you’ll get the Healthy Habits program for free.

In addition to the new Healthy Habits program, Hy-Vee’s Health Market is your one-stop shop for all of your health needs. Hy-Vee dietitians area also available to provide virtual grocery nutrition tours.

Enjoy the overnight oats recipe below from the Healthy Habits program!



