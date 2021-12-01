It’s a ‘Cowtown Christmas’ this weekend in Abilene

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Abilene is the place to be if you are looking for holiday fun!

Cowtown Christmas is Dec. 4 and 5. and offers two days packed with festive activities. From Christmas Tree Lane to a snowball drop for kids and turkey drop for adults, there’s something for everyone.

See the historic Seelye Mansion decked out for the holidays and enjoy Elf the Musical at Great Plains Theatre. The lighting of the Mayor’s Holiday Tree will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Little Ike Park. The Dickinson County Historical Society’s offering an Old-Fashioned Christmas with children’s crafts and visits with Santa Claus.



The 44th annual Homes for the Holidays tour takes you through six beautiful properties. Tickets for the homes tour are $10 and can be purchased in advance at West’s Plaza Country Mart, SK Designs, and Abilene Downtown Antique/Mud Creek Malls. They can also be purchased during tours at LifeHouse Church.