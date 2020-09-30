It’s Pawpaw season in eastern Kansas: But what are they?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — What in the world is a pawpaw?

This sweet, tropical-tasting fruit is native to eastern Kansas and points east.

Some say its unusual taste is a cross between a banana and a mango.

FOX 43 meteorologist and resident forager Becky Taylor tells us where to look for the small Pawpaw trees — and says now’s a great time to look for them.

They can be eaten raw, cooked and used in baked goods.



The fruits can be found in September and October.



Check out Kansas Wildflower & Grasses for more photos and information about Pawpaws in Kansas.