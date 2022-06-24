LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Kansas District Attorney has vowed to join 82 other elected prosecutors across the U.S. in refusing to prosecute abortion cases after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday that she will be joining other elected prosecutors “who are committed to use their well-established discretion and refuse to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions, calling the criminalization of abortion care ‘a mockery of justice.'” The District Attorneys represent around 87 million people from 28 states according to Valdez’s statement.

The right to make a very personal decision is no longer available to many Americans,” Valdez said. “My office cannot and will not devote time and resources to pursue cases that erode public safety and compromise public health. Prosecutors have a duty and the authority to exercise discretion to pursue only cases that serve the community’s interest. Criminalizing this personal healthcare decision does not serve our community’s interest. Therefore, I have signed the pledge that my office will not criminalize those who seek or provide abortion. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez

Going further, Valdez said that abortions have been or soon will be banned in at least 26 states. She went on to say that Texas possessed “draconian and dangerous statutes” alongside Alabama where those who perform an abortion will face life sentences in prison.

The list of other Attorneys General from across the U.S. include:

Thomas J. Donovan, Jr. – Vermont

Keith Ellison – Minnesota

Maura Healey – Massachusetts

Edward E. Manibusan – Northern Marian Islands

Dana Nessel – Michigan

Karl Racine – District of Columbia

The list of other elected prosecutors from states with trigger laws or laws banning abortion include:

Wesley Bell – St. Louis County, Missouri

Danny Carr – Jefferson County, Alabama

John T. Chisholm – Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Shameca Collins – sixth Judicial District, Mississippi

John Creuzot – Dallas County, Texas

Glenn Funk – Nashville, Tennessee

José Garza – Travis County, Texas

Joe Gonzales – Bexar County, Texas

Mark Gonzalez – Nueces County, Texas

David Leyton – Genesee County, Michigan

Kren McDonald – Oakland County, Michigan

Brian Middleton – Fort Bend County, Texas

Jody Owens – Hinds County, Mississippi

Eli Savit – Washtenaw County, Michigan

Daniella Shorter – 22nd Judicial District, Mississippi

Carol Siemon – Ingham County, Michigan

Matthew J. Wiese – Marquette County, Michigan

Kansans will have the option of voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for the Value Them Both amendment later this year on Aug. 2, 2022.

To read the full letter from Valdez, see below:

To read the full letter from the elected prosecutors, see below: