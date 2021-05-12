Jay Leno sits down with FOX 43 News to discuss ‘You Bet Your Life’ game show

A popular game show is making its way back to TV with a new host and new channel.

Jay Leno will host You Bet Your Life, a show combining comedy and games. The show originally ran from 1947 to 1961 with host Groucho Marx.

What’s different this time around, the show will feature people outside of New York City or Los Angeles, where production happens for many national shows. The producers are wanting people from all over America to audition.

Jay Leno will be joined by co-host Kevin Eubanks. Eubanks was the leader of The Tonight Show Band when Jay Leno was the host.

You Bet Your Life will air on Sept. 13, five days a week.