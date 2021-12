John’s Sewing Machine Sales and Service is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA (KTMJ) Sewing machines can make a great Christmas gift for some people.

John Zimmerman, owner, and Kelly Yoakum, sales manager, of John’s Sewing Machine Sales and Service, sat down with FOX 43 AM Live’s Erin La Row to talk about the many items they carry that could be a perfect gift, or even stocking stuffer, for any sewer in your life.