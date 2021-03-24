Junior Achievement of Kansas hosting virtual career fair day for middle, high school students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Attention teens: Wednesday, March 24 is a special day just for you during Junior Achievement of Kansas’ Virtual Career Fair.

The fair launched on March 1 and is going through May 29.

It’s open to people of all ages, but March 24 is a Live Day for middle and high school students.



By registering, students can access the virtual career fair to check out booths from local employers and get real-time answers to questions.

Students can visit the auditorium where there are a number of videos with topics including how to write a resume, preparing for an interview, things to know about social media and workplace soft skills, just to list a few.

There are two new videos launching in the auditorium just in time for today’s event that cover applying for college and financial aid.



To learn more or register for the free virtual career fair, visit kansasja.vfairs.com.