Junior Achievement of Kansas launches virtual learning platform for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Centers for Disease Control currently recommends people wear cloth masks in public. However, health experts warn there are some exceptions. Amanda Monhollon with the Shawnee County Health Department said they do not recommend masks for small children.

"We recommend that those that are two and younger do not wear masks," Monhollon said. "This is due to the increased risk of their small airways and not being able to breathe properly through a mask."