Just a couple weekends left of the Kansas City Renaissance Festival!

Widge Yager was this month's featured speaker for Creative Conversations. Widge Yager graduated from Washburn University with a B.A. degree in Education with minors in coaching and dance. Yager provides a background in teaching, coaching , dance and theater. She has designed dances to support stage productions at Topeka Civic Theatre as well as Broadway plays and Dance. She has recieved several Rena Hunter acting Awards and has been inducted into the Topeka Civic Theatre Hall of Fame. Creative Conversation is sponsored by ArtsConnect of Topeka and is moderated by Jancy Pettit.