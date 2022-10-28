TOPEKA (FOX 43) – You can catch Saturday’s K-State football game live on KSNT.com.

No. 22 K-State takes on No. 9 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. in Manhattan, Kan. The game will be streamed at KSNT.com/live, allowing you to view the game on your computer, cell phone or through our 27 KSNT mobile app.

FOX network executives have provided permission for us to stream the game locally, in case the game is not over by the time World Series broadcast coverage begins on the network at 6 p.m.

The network will cut to World Series coverage at 6 p.m. on air. The entire K-State game will be streamed at KSNT.com/live.