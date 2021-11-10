K-State’s physician assistant program receives accreditation, will begin in January

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – In January, K-State will become the second university in the state with an accredited physician assistant program.

Upon completion of the 27-month program, students will graduate with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. 36 students will be admitted in 2022, 40 in 2023 and 44 in the years to follow. Gwen Ferdinand-Jacob, Physician Assistant Program Director, said that the program took about three years to develop before receiving accreditation status.

“The first two years were the toughest parts of getting everything together and getting faculty and staff on board,” Ferdinand-Jacob said. “They have done a wonderful job. We have an excellent team and we hope to have an excellent graduating class in 2024.”

One of the goals is for students to graduate and serve communities in the state of Kansas.

“We looked at the counties in Kansas, and 92 of the 105 counties are underrepresented with health care providers. So, our patients do not have access to care in these counties,” Ferdinand-Jacob said. “We would like to change that. And we hope to do that by 2024.”