Kansas Volunteer Commission provides community funding to address challenges created by pandemic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The Manhattan City Commission is considering asking voters to approve a sales tax renewal in November. This is a 0.5% sales tax that would go into effect on January 1, 2023 after the current tax expires. If voters vote yes, it would that sales tax for another 10 years.

The tax is expected to generate $6.5 million a year in revenue. City proposals show this would go towards debt, infrastructure projects, jobs and housing.