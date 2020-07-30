Kansas Volunteer Commission provides community funding to address challenges created by pandemic

The Kansas Volunteer Commission is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Kansas Volunteer Commission has a long history of promoting community service in Kansas. Established in 1993, KVC arms volunteers and volunteer-driven organizations with the knowledge and resources needed to make a difference in their community.
KVC has provided funding to a number of organizations across the state with its Covid-19 Volunteer and Mentor Support Mini-Grant. These projects were awarded funding to help communities address some of the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. The grant ended in July, but KVC says about $40,000 of those funds remain and it will again release the grant application on August 5.
To learn more, visit Kanserve.org.
