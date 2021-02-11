Kansas woman shares story of surviving heart attack at age 36

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Sabrina Robinson was only 36 years old when a heart attack changed her life nearly seven years ago.

She was home getting ready for work. Her husband had left for the day, but her 6-year-old son was with her.

It was just a typical morning, she said, when she suddenly got hot and felt nauseated. Over the next few minutes she had shortness of breath and felt pain in both of her arms that eventually went up through her neck and into her jaw.

Robinson had emergency bypass surgery that same day.



February is National American Heart Month.

Robinson is sharing her story in hopes of bringing awareness so other women will know the signs of heart disease.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of women, killing one woman about every 80 seconds.

Robinson said there are a number of signs women may experience, including back pain, nausea and vomiting.



“I just would like for people to advocate for yourselves, especially women. I was told that morning I was likely having a panic attack, that it was anxiety, that I was too young to have any problems,” Robinson said.



But she knew it wasn’t anxiety.



“If I didn’t know any better I just would have stayed at home and had I just stayed at home, I would have died in my house that day in front of my child,” Robinson said.



To see more of Sabrina’s story, visit the American Heart Association of Kansas’ Facebook page.