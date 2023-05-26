TOPEKA (FOX 43) – Kyler Carpenter, joined by the lovely 8 year-old Fiona, joined the Fox 43 AM Live Show to speak more about “Kid’s Jam” returning for the summer months.

The event works to build confidence up in kids by allowing them to take whatever talents they want to the stage. Kids can sing, dance, do gymnastics; really anything they would like to do.

Getting up on stage in front of a lot of people takes confidence. This fun event works to help kids get that confidence that comes with being in front of crowds, all while having a fun time doing it.

They will kick off the summer on Sunday, May 28 at Doughboy’s Pizzeria. It’s from 5-9 p.m. at 1312 N Kansas Avenue. They will hold it every Sunday at the same location throughout the summer, ending Labor Day weekend.

For more information, watch the interview above.