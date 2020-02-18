Kossover Tennis Complex undergoing $77,000 dollar renovation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka tennis court will soon see some renovations bringing in more money in Shawnee County and the city.

On Monday, county commissioners approved the budget to renovate the Kossover Tennis Complex.

The renovation will be done in two phases. The first, focusing on repairing fencing, concrete and gates. The second phase, if approved, will fix restrooms and offices.

The Shawnee County Parks and Rec said these much needed renovations will benefit everyone in the county, as it will bring more money in from people using the courts.

“Just like any of our parks, the more money we put into it, it’s a draw to come and live in Shawnee County and Topeka,” said Randy Luebbe, Parks Service Director. “With that, it’s a quality of life issue. The more people you get in, it increases the tax base too. So it benefits everybody.”

Luebbe said the budget for the project is more than $77,000 dollars. That money coming from from the Parks and Rec’s capital and building maintenance fund. Only $7,000 of the renovations are tax dollars.