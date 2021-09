TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — The Alzheimer’s Association is gearing up for Emporia’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.

Crystal Stock, on the committee organizing the walk, spoke to Erin La Row on FOX 43 AM Live about the importance of raising money and awareness about Alzheimer’s, a disease affecting more than 6 million Americans.