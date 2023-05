TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Fox 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll talks with Brad Lewis and Mike Hogg with Lewis Automotive Group about their plans to donate $100 to local veterans for every car sold in the month of May.

Also, Lewis Automotive Group plans to host a Veterans Breakfast starting Thursday, May 11th, 7:30a – 9:30a, at Hanover Pancake House.