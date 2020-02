TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Law enforcement and other groups are preparing to "take the plunge" at Lake Shawnee this Saturday. The annual Polar Plunge event will raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.

Teams, many in fun costumes, will run into frigid waters of Lake Shawnee. While it is not a pleasant experience, Kristi Powell, an organizer and one of the members of the Topeka Police Department team, said it's worth it to support athletes in the area.