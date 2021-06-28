TOPEKA (KTMJ) — Physical therapy could be the key to treating various causes of pelvic pain. Dr. Lora Seacat, DPT, recently sat down with Erin La Row at FOX 43 AM Live to talk about the importance of pelvic health and how Mathis Physical Therapy’s Pelvic Rehabilitation is providing relief to people with pelvic dysfunction.
Mathis Physical Therapy is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
Local clinic providing pelvic pain relief through physical therapy
