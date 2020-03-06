Local nutritionist shares ideas for delicious, healthy ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Matthew Waits, Diabetes Prevention Program Manager for Prairie Band Potawatomi Health Center, in Mayetta, is whipping up some delicious and nutritious dishes to enjoy on St. Patrick’s Day. Waits says St. Patrick’s Day is the third holiday with the most calories consumed.
Matt’s Skinny Shamrock Shake:
1 C. coconut milk
1 C. ice
1 tsp. avocado
Honey to taste
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Fresh mint — just a few
1 tsp. coco nibs
Blend and enjoy!
